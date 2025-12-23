Head-To-Head Review: Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) and Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) and Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ferguson and Broadwind Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson 6.28% 36.42% 11.91% Broadwind Energy 3.37% -2.05% -0.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson $30.76 billion 1.46 $700.00 million $9.90 23.19 Broadwind Energy $143.14 million 0.51 $1.15 million $0.22 14.32

This table compares Ferguson and Broadwind Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Broadwind Energy. Broadwind Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ferguson and Broadwind Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 0 7 12 2 2.76 Broadwind Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ferguson currently has a consensus price target of $250.47, suggesting a potential upside of 9.08%. Broadwind Energy has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Broadwind Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadwind Energy is more favorable than Ferguson.

Risk & Volatility

Ferguson has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadwind Energy has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferguson beats Broadwind Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers. It also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial, and infrastructure contractors, as well as supplies pipe, valves, and fittings solutions to industrial customers. In addition, it offers customized solutions, such as virtual design, fabrication, valve actuation, pre-assembly, kitting, installation, and project management services, as well as after-sales support that comprises warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns and maintenance, and repair and operations support. The company sells its products through a network of distribution centers, branches, counter service and specialist sales associates, showroom consultants, and e-commerce channels. Ferguson Enterprises Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

About Broadwind Energy

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc. manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets. It offers steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Its Gearing segment provides gearing, gearboxes, and precision machined components to a range of customers in diverse markets, including surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, infrastructure, onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, marine, and other industrial markets. This segment also offers heat treat services for aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer applications. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions for offering instrumentation and controls, valve assemblies, sensor devices, fuel system components, electrical junction boxes and wiring, energy storage services, and electromechanical devices; light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services; packaging solutions; and supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services for combined cycle natural gas turbine market. It sells its products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Broadwind Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind, Inc. in May 2020. Broadwind, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.