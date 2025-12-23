SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $39.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SmartFinancial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $39.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMBK

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Steven B. Tucker sold 10,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $403,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,231.14. This represents a 17.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $40.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, operating through its primary subsidiary, SmartBank. Incorporated in 2006, the company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses and public entities across its regional footprint. SmartFinancial’s network of branch offices and digital platforms combines community-banking relationships with modern technology to serve its customers’ evolving needs.

Through SmartBank, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.