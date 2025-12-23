SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $39.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SmartFinancial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $39.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SMBK opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $40.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.
SmartFinancial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, operating through its primary subsidiary, SmartBank. Incorporated in 2006, the company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses and public entities across its regional footprint. SmartFinancial’s network of branch offices and digital platforms combines community-banking relationships with modern technology to serve its customers’ evolving needs.
Through SmartBank, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.
