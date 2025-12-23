Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and seven have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$65.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st.

ABX opened at C$62.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.99. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.85. The firm has a market cap of C$106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

