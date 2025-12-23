CTS (NYSE:CTS) versus Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Financial Survey

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) and CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vishay Precision Group and CTS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 CTS 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vishay Precision Group currently has a consensus price target of $38.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than CTS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

87.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of CTS shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and CTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 2.65% 2.02% 1.45% CTS 11.14% 11.92% 8.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and CTS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $306.52 million 1.68 $9.91 million $0.60 64.58 CTS $515.77 million 2.47 $58.11 million $1.97 22.28

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than Vishay Precision Group. CTS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vishay Precision Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTS has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CTS beats Vishay Precision Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells and force measurement transducers, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products; rolling force measuring load cell systems and pressure transmitters; web tension measurement load cells and systems; and optical strip width gages; and laser velocimeters for speed and length measurements and closed-loop crop optimization control systems for optimal strip cuts. The company also offers data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety testing; thermal-mechanical simulation systems for metallurgical research; and conditioning, data acquisition and control systems, as well as electronic displays, signal processors, microelectromechanical system sensors, cabling, system software, and communications software/hardware. Its products are used in industrial comprising waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries, as well as test and measurement, steel, medical, construction, agricultural, and consumer markets. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, APR, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals. In addition, the company offers flow meters, hydrophones, non-destructive testing, sonar, ultrasonic imaging, piezoelectric materials, piezoelectric sense products, and bulk products. Further, it provides eMobility, chassis, current sensors, clutch, brake, position sensors, stroke sensor, seating, speed, throttle, transmission, turbo, temperature sensors, and technical related products. Additionally, the company offers DIP, rotary selector, tactile, rotary DIP, and toggle switches, as well as provides transducer related products. Furthermore, it provides EMI, RFI, and RFI products; specialty and resistors; and frequency control products. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturer representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.