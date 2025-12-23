CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $462.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $462.6250.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Citizens Jmp lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $457.47 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $288.63 and a 52-week high of $526.19. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.76.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

