Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) vs. Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) Head to Head Survey

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Group and Paranovus Entertainment Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $16.32 million 5.00 $12.89 million N/A N/A Paranovus Entertainment Technology $70,000.00 2.03 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Great Elm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Group and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group 13.94% -13.12% -6.71% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Elm Group beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.