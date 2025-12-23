Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $79.31

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.3125.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $178,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,488 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,559.04. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,262,638.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,521,361.95. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 688,184 shares of company stock worth $50,726,248. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,460,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,409,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after buying an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,019.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 133,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,788,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ventas has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $81.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 4.28%.Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

