AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AutoNation from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AutoNation Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 355.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $209.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $228.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.86 and a 200-day moving average of $207.69.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.