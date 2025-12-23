Head to Head Comparison: Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) versus Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Graco and Global Payment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Graco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graco 22.72% 18.89% 15.47% Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Graco has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payment Technologies has a beta of -15.78, meaning that its stock price is 1,678% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graco 0 3 2 0 2.40 Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Graco and Global Payment Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Graco currently has a consensus target price of $90.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Graco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Graco is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Graco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Graco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graco and Global Payment Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graco $2.11 billion 6.55 $486.08 million $2.93 28.48 Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Graco has higher revenue and earnings than Global Payment Technologies.

Summary

Graco beats Global Payment Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The Industrial segment provides liquid finishing equipment, paint circulating and supply pumps, paint circulating advanced control systems, plural component coating proportioners, and accessories and spare parts; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions. It also offers powder finishing products to coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema and SAT brands. The Process segment provides pumps to move and dispense chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. It also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. It sells its products through distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and home center channels, as well as to end-users. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Global Payment Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.