Analysts Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Target Price at $37.00

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Life Time Group stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $782.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.93 million. Research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $121,634.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,301.50. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 162,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $4,562,724.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 380,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,351.32. This represents a 29.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,055 shares of company stock worth $6,773,720. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,280,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 526,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

