SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $249.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.3%

SBAC opened at $190.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $185.13 and a 1-year high of $245.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 29.69%.SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

