Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $11.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.5222.

IAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.30 target price on Integral Ad Science and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 17,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $175,950.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 415,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,835.67. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 25,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $263,672.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 145,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,525.20. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,912 shares of company stock valued at $743,518. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 14.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.8%

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $154.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global technology and data analytics company that helps advertisers and publishers measure and optimize the efficacy, safety, and quality of digital advertising campaigns. The company’s core business centers on ad verification, providing clients with metrics on ad viewability, brand safety, fraud detection, and contextual relevance to ensure that online ads reach real audiences in brand-approved environments. By leveraging machine learning and proprietary data signals, IAS delivers insights that enable marketers to assess campaign performance across desktop, mobile, video, connected TV, and social media channels.

IAS offers a suite of products and solutions designed to address the full spectrum of digital media quality challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.