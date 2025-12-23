Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

NMRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $302.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 1,915,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,977.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 6,046,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,782,427.27. The trade was a 46.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Burow acquired 1,915,700 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,977.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,046,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,782,427.27. The trade was a 46.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $221,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 1,643.7% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

