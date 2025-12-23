Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -921.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter. Savers Value Village had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 34,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $447,126.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,237. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth $25,527,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at about $16,038,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 19.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,137,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,247,000 after buying an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,150,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 1,013,875 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,832,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 905,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company’s model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

