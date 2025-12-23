Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Safran in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.
Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.
The company’s principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.
