Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $19.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HCSG opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.75. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $464.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

