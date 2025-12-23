Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCKY. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $224.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $122.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $70,027.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Byron Wortham sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $197,340.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,156 shares of company stock valued at $643,824. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium footwear, apparel and accessories for a diverse range of end-users. The company serves outdoor enthusiasts, hardworking professionals and military personnel under a family of brands that includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango and Xtratuf. Products span hunting and hiking boots, work and safety footwear, western and lifestyle boots, as well as performance socks and outerwear.

Rocky Brands operates multiple production and distribution facilities in North America, with its corporate headquarters located in Nelsonville, Ohio.

