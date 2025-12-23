First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.6667.

FBNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $228,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in First Bancorp by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Bancorp by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 41,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBNC opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Bancorp has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its core offerings include business lending, treasury and cash management, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and consumer deposit products. Through its subsidiary, First Bank provides online and branch-based banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and digital banking tools designed to meet the needs of individuals, small- to mid-sized businesses, and professional institutions.

The company maintains a network of full-service banking centers and loan production offices across North Carolina and South Carolina, with a focus on markets in the Piedmont, Sandhills and coastal regions.

