Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $165.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

ONTO opened at $159.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.64. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.46%.The firm had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,772 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,908,000 after purchasing an additional 952,419 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4,494.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,974,000 after purchasing an additional 849,702 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,510.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 901,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,956,000 after buying an additional 845,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

