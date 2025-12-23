RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Receives $184.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.1765.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $185.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $248.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02. RTX has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $185.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.