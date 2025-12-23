Analysts Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT at $18.32

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.3158.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.93 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 465.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 8,500.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

