Financial Review: Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) vs. Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP)

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) and Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago N.V. ADS and Wanderport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago N.V. ADS 0.46% 1.54% 0.94% Wanderport 5.71% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Trivago N.V. ADS has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wanderport has a beta of -1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago N.V. ADS 1 4 1 0 2.00 Wanderport 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trivago N.V. ADS and Wanderport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Trivago N.V. ADS presently has a consensus target price of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 36.04%. Given Trivago N.V. ADS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trivago N.V. ADS is more favorable than Wanderport.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Wanderport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trivago N.V. ADS and Wanderport”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago N.V. ADS $498.74 million 0.40 -$25.64 million $0.07 40.43 Wanderport $30,000.00 14.37 N/A N/A N/A

Wanderport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trivago N.V. ADS.

Summary

Trivago N.V. ADS beats Wanderport on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through various localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website. The company was formerly known as Temtex Industries Inc. and changed its name to Wanderport Corporation in January 2007. Wanderport Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

