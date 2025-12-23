Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Air Liquide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Liquide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Liquide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Air Liquide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Air Liquide by 15.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Air Liquide by 1,692.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIQUY opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18.

Air Liquide is a Paris?headquartered multinational that develops, manufactures and supplies industrial and medical gases, related equipment and services. Founded in 1902, the company has grown into a major global supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and a wide range of specialty gases used across industrial, healthcare and research applications.

Its core activities include on?site gas production, bulk and packaged gas distribution (cylinders and cryogenic deliveries), installation and maintenance of gas handling and storage equipment, and engineering for large industrial gas projects.

