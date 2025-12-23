Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Air Liquide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.
AIQUY opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18.
Air Liquide is a Paris?headquartered multinational that develops, manufactures and supplies industrial and medical gases, related equipment and services. Founded in 1902, the company has grown into a major global supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and a wide range of specialty gases used across industrial, healthcare and research applications.
Its core activities include on?site gas production, bulk and packaged gas distribution (cylinders and cryogenic deliveries), installation and maintenance of gas handling and storage equipment, and engineering for large industrial gas projects.
