Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNN. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.50 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,429,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,056,000 after buying an additional 2,616,301 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 9.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,480 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,083,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,771,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,255,000 after acquiring an additional 583,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,769,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

