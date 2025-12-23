Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $14.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.80 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th.

In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $92,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,295 shares in the company, valued at $334,544.45. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $244,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 57,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,907.95. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,495,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $74,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sally Beauty by 2,768.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,626 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 160.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 174.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $17.40.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 5.29%.The business had revenue of $947.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

