Brokerages Set DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Target Price at $17.69

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.6875.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.79 and a beta of 1.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 18.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

