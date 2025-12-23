Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nkarta from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging proprietary activation and expansion technologies, Nkarta aims to harness the innate tumor-killing properties of NK cells while incorporating targeted immuno-engineering approaches to enhance safety, potency and persistence in patients. The company’s platform supports both allogeneic cell manufacturing and genetic modifications to generate chimeric antigen receptor-expressing NK cell candidates designed to address a range of hematologic and solid tumors.

Nkarta’s lead program, NKX019, is an anti-CD19 CAR-NK cell therapy in early-phase clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

