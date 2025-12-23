Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 608 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 608.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 602 to GBX 601 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 570 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 price objective for the company.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTY

Vistry Group Trading Down 0.7%

LON VTY opened at GBX 622.40 on Friday. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 486.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 722.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 640.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.85. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England. The design and construction of our housing ranges blend tradition and innovation, creating homes and developments with contemporary living standards.

Following the acquisition of Countryside Partnerships, Vistry’s Partnerships division is a market leader in the high-growth partnerships business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.