Brokerages Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT at $78.14

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2025

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTAGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.1429.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESTA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ESTA opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 43.45%.The company had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.