Brokerages Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT at $78.14

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.1429.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESTA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 43.45%.The company had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

