MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

MSA stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a one year low of $127.86 and a one year high of $182.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.89.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $53,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,874. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,365 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,997,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 824,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,892,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,866,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 5,607.2% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 722,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 709,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company’s offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA’s products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

