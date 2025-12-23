Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LRN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.75.

Stride stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.78. Stride has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $171.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $123.99.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stride by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 267.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Stride by 39.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Multiple plaintiff firms have filed or are soliciting clients for a class action alleging securities fraud covering Oct. 22, 2024–Oct. 28, 2025; the lead?plaintiff deadline is Jan. 12, 2026, increasing near?term legal risk and potential liability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several national securities firms (Gross Law, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Schall Law, Faruqi & Faruqi, Portnoy, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Bernstein Liebhard, BFA) have issued investor alerts/investigations, signaling broad interest from plaintiffs and amplifying reputational and settlement risk. Read More.

Several national securities firms (Gross Law, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Schall Law, Faruqi & Faruqi, Portnoy, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Bernstein Liebhard, BFA) have issued investor alerts/investigations, signaling broad interest from plaintiffs and amplifying reputational and settlement risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman highlights allegations of “ghost students” and a concealed technology failure tied to earlier enrollment/revenue reporting — these specific claims, if substantiated, heighten regulatory and remedial exposure. Read More.

Hagens Berman highlights allegations of “ghost students” and a concealed technology failure tied to earlier enrollment/revenue reporting — these specific claims, if substantiated, heighten regulatory and remedial exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Firms routinely cite a large historical share price decline (reported drops ~50% in filings) as the basis for damages claims, making potential recoveries and settlements more material to investors. Read More.

Firms routinely cite a large historical share price decline (reported drops ~50% in filings) as the basis for damages claims, making potential recoveries and settlements more material to investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Firm outreach is broad — reminders and investigator notices published repeatedly Dec. 21–22 — indicating sustained media/legal attention that can prolong volatility and depress valuation until clarity is provided. Read More.

Firm outreach is broad — reminders and investigator notices published repeatedly Dec. 21–22 — indicating sustained media/legal attention that can prolong volatility and depress valuation until clarity is provided. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Practical near?term risks for investors: increased volatility, downward pressure on the share price, potential management distraction, and the possibility of costly settlements or regulatory inquiries. Read More.

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

