VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $0.95.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8%

VTGN stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 206,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation medicines for central nervous system disorders. Incorporated in Delaware in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, VistaGen applies advanced human pluripotent stem cell technologies to accelerate drug candidate validation and optimization. The company’s core focus is on addressing unmet medical needs in major depressive disorder, neuropathic pain and dermatological conditions.

The company’s lead candidate, AV-101, is an oral prodrug designed to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission via the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor pathway, with clinical programs targeting major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain.

