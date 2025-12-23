Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSIT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $181.92.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.