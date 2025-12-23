ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ThredUp Trading Down 2.5%

TDUP stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $912.27 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.34 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Homer sold 68,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $507,216.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,170,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,607.14. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 51,220 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $380,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 495,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,393.12. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp’s in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

