Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE PXED opened at $33.60 on Friday. Phoenix Education Partners has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

