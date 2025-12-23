BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TBBB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BBB Foods from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

TBBB opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of -0.16. BBB Foods has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BBB Foods will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBB Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BBB Foods by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 690,560 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

