ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

ACR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $24.50 price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 104.99, a quick ratio of 104.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

ACRES Commercial Realty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $127,360.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 382,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,706.80. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,874 shares of company stock valued at $589,715. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Gratia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% during the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

