Brokerages Set Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Price Target at $7.09

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.0909.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itau Unibanco has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 526.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 332.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

