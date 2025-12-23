Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AUNA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Auna has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Auna Trading Down 1.3%

AUNA opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $336.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.36. Auna has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Auna had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $322.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Auna will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUNA. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Auna by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,558,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,673 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Auna by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Auna in the second quarter worth $126,000.

Auna Company Profile

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna’s organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

