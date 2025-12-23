Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:PHG opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

