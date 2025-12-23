Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. Shell has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. Shell had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $68.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,253,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,519,000 after purchasing an additional 352,569 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,386,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Shell by 4.6% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 991,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,670,000 after buying an additional 43,617 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Shell by 8.1% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 865,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 24.5% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 854,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after acquiring an additional 168,084 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

