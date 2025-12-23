Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of SPWH opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.The business had revenue of $331.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Tucci purchased 50,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 73,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,447.53. The trade was a 216.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 364,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.42. This represents a 7.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 143,279 shares of company stock valued at $390,609 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,448.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 238,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 222,762 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 40,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 124.3% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 486,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 269,389 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 182,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) operates as a specialty retailer of hunting, shooting, fishing, camping and related outdoor sports equipment in the United States. The company’s brick-and-mortar footprint comprises over 100 retail locations across more than 20 states, complemented by an e-commerce platform that serves anglers and outdoorsmen nationwide. By focusing on core outdoor activities, Sportsman’s Warehouse delivers a comprehensive shopping experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

The retailer’s product assortment includes firearms and ammunition, archery gear, fishing tackle and boats, camping supplies, outdoor apparel and footwear, water sports equipment and pet supplies.

