Belden (NYSE:BDC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $118.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30. Belden has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 8.57%.The firm had revenue of $698.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $372,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,359.07. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hiran Bhadra sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,280. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,050 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 12,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high?performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

