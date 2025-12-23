Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

GTES has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Stock Up 2.0%

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $22.04 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

In related news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $505,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 177,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,566.79. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,781,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 206.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 56,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,148,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE: GTES) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company’s portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.