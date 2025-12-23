DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded DNOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DNOW in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp set a $19.00 target price on shares of DNOW in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of DNOW in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW opened at $13.52 on Friday. DNOW has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.13 million. DNOW had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DNOW will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNOW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 1.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DNOW by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DNOW by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DNOW by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DNOW

DistributionNOW (NYSE: DNOW) is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

