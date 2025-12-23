Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRG. BTIG Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Stock Performance

PRG opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.74. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Aaron’s had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $595.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 157.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 61.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 225.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.