Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRP. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of KRP opened at $11.52 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.50 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $80.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 198.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 52,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty by 222.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 672,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 464,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership’s business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company’s asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

