Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.0%

WLKP stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership sponsored by Westlake Chemical Corporation. The partnership owns, operates and acquires a portfolio of ethylene and vinyl manufacturing assets throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. As a downstream producer of basic chemicals and intermediates, WLKP supplies key industrial feedstocks to customers in a variety of end markets.

WLKP’s operations are organized into two primary segments: olefins and vinyls.

