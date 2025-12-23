Wall Street Zen Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Sell

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $252,915.15. This represents a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

