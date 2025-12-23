Wall Street Zen Upgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to “Buy”

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RIGL opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $801.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $52.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.17% and a return on equity of 204.70%. Analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,516,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 232,383 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 360,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 189,542 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 474.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 220,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 181,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.

Rigel’s lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

